Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.