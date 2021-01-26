Uniswap Market Cap Achieves $3.95 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $13.80 or 0.00042538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.95 billion and $5.86 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 120.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,544,507 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

