United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 703.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.