United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 11.4% Higher

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.31. 3,056,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,099,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

