United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.46. 23,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

