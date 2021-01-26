United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.11.

Shares of URI opened at $253.52 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

