Unitil (UTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unitil stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unitil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

