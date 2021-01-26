Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 1,111,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 965,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $324.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.