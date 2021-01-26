Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Trading Down 10.1%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 12,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20.

Universal Media Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

