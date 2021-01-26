UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $697,863.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.