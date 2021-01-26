UNUS SED LEO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.88 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $15.88 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00413589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

