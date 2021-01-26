Upfiring Hits One Day Volume of $78,393.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $78,393.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00066817 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003874 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003708 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003162 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

