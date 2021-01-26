UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.