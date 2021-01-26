Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Acquires $830,000.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Eric Semler purchased 109,417 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $263,694.97.

NASDAQ UONE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 2,065,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

