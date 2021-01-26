US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB) Stock Price Up 115.9%

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBB)’s stock price traded up 115.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

US-China Biomedical Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBB)

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc operates as an early stage biomedical technology and services company. The company was formerly known as Cloud Security Corporation and changed its name to US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc in February 2018. US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

