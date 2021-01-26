USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $15.30

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $13.92. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

