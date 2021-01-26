USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.64 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and $1.48 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00051781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00130045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036378 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,724,884 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.