USDK (USDK) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $188.64 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

