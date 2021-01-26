USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.34 Million

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $296,715.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,117.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01327046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00544453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009394 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001102 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 32,886,475 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Kava] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

