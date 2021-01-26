USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $649,827.58 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,524.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.63 or 0.01346978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00550320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009458 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002449 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

