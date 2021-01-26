USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.17 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $650,644.17 and $1,232.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,673.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.24 or 0.01314170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00545614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009917 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002449 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

