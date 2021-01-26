USDX Market Cap Tops $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007805 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007276 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded down 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000280 BTC.
USDX Coin Profile
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.