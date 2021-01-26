USDX Market Cap Tops $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000280 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX's total supply is 3,768,685 coins.