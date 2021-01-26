Utrum Hits 1-Day Volume of $77.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Utrum has a total market cap of $242,139.38 and $77.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrum has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrum is utrum.io

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.