Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $93.26 million and $5.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00780223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.39 or 0.04212905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

