v.systems (VSYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, v.systems has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $31.49 million and $4.00 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,115,627,681 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,019,217 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.