V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,789 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $347.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

