V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,401 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

