V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $269.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.17 and a 200-day moving average of $230.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

