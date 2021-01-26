V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,060 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 800,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33.

