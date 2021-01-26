V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,285 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 368.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

