V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,772 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,430,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,527 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

