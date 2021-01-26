V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

