V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

