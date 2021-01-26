V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

