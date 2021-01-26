V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 808.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

