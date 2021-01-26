V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,297 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $65.10.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

