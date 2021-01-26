VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $2.33. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 269,769 shares.
The company has a market cap of $130.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
