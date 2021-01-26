VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $2.33. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 269,769 shares.

The company has a market cap of $130.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

