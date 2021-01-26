Valor Token Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $208,633.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

