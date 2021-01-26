Valor Token (VALOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $211,190.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $211,190.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

