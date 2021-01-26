VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.99. 8,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 18,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 218.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,138 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.55% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

