Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (VEQT.TO) (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (VEQT.TO) (TSE:VEQT) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.29 and last traded at C$32.29. Approximately 176,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 106,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.17.

