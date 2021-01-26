Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $1.62 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,634.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

