Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $2.18 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. PayPal comprises 2.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

