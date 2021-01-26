Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $2.12 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Intel comprises 1.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.