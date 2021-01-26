Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.12

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.12 and last traded at $125.12, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.