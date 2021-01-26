Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Decreased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VSS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 174,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.