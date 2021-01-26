Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. 253,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

