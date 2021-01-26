Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF CAD (VLQ.TO) (TSE:VLQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF CAD (VLQ.TO) (TSE:VLQ) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.40. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.42.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF CAD (VLQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF CAD (VLQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.