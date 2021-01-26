Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is PFG Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $260.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.32. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.