Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lessened by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,600. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $369.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

